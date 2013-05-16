Dwight Freeney's visit with Chargers extended a day

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney visited the San Diego Chargers on Wednesday and took a physical. The visit will continue on Thursday, U-T San Diego reported.
Freeney was rushed into town after linebacker Melvin Ingram went down with an anterior cruciate ligament injury Tuesday.
Ingram is expected to undergo surgery next week, the newspaper reported Wednesday. Dr. James Andrews will perform the reconstructive surgery.
Ingram's injury occurred during organized team activities as he rushed Philip Rivers, darting past rookie right tackle D.J. Fluker with a "super athletic move," as one teammate described it to the newspaper. Ingram then slowed to avoid contact with Rivers, planting his left leg in the turf. Then the knee gave way.
"I was praying that wasn't what it was when I saw him grab his knee," outside linebacker Larry English said. "It looked like a textbook ACL situation."
Whether Freeney is brought into the fold or not, Chargers players said they all have to rally in the absence of a man they had hoped was a key contributor.
"Coach (Mike) McCoy just emphasized guys being able to step up," English said Wednesday. "Whether it be defensive guys that may be in the position but even offensively, ... we all as a team have to step up and rally around some spots like that where we may be at a loss."