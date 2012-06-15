Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis taking on new roles

It will interesting to see how the 32-year-old Freeney adjusts to the new role as he enters a pivotal season with his current contract set to expire. Will he respond like Mario Williams did last season with the Houston Texans, where he was on a sack-per-game pace until his season-ending pectoral injury? Or will he be like Aaron Kampman, who was a square peg trying to fit in a round hole with the 2009 Green Bay Packers?