Dwight Freeney is being courted by Peyton Manning

Published: Feb 20, 2013 at 06:25 AM

The Indianapolis Colts are done with Dwight Freeney, but it doesn't appear the defensive end will lack for suitors when he hits the open market.

Freeney said Wednesday that former Colts teammate Peyton Manning already has been recruiting him to join the Denver Broncos.

"He sent me a text and he just said, 'Hey man, don't worry, come play with me in Denver,' " Freeney told "PFT Live." "I don't know how serious it was but, you know, it's good to hear some of your former teammates still follow you, they care and they want to see you succeed."

Freeney expressed doubt that Denver has a spot for him with defensive end Elvis Dumervil and linebacker Von Miller entrenched.

"I think they've got a couple good pass rushers over there," Freeney said. "I don't know if they have room for me."

Roddy White used his Twitter feed to tell the world he'd love to see Freeney in an Atlanta Falcons uniform.

Meanwhile, if the New York Giants are interested in Freeney, they might be an early favorite. Freeney told NFL.com's Adam Schein on Wednesday that he grew up a Giants fans and "playing for them would be a dream."

Freeney's dip in production this season (five sacks, 12 tackles in 14 games) should serve as a red flag that Freeney, 33, might not be the pass-rushing terror he was in the previous decade. But put in the right situation, playing for the right team, Freeney still can have value.

One team will be happy to take its chances.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

