Dwight Freeney game-time decision; Vontae Davis out

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney, who hasn't played since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the team's season opener, will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
In addition, Colts coach Bruce Ariansannounced cornerback Vontae Davis (ankle) and linebacker Pat Angerer (foot) will not play in Sunday's game.
The Colts hoped to have the three starters back to challenge the Packers' offense. The injuries could make it difficult for the Colts to contain Green Bay's pass attack, led by reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Freeney has missed the last two games, but Arians said that Freeney's sprain was "getting better."
The good news for the Colts' defense is that Packers coach Mike McCarthy announced Thursday wide receiver Greg Jennings (groin) will not play.