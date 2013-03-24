Dwight Freeney at top of Denver Broncos' wish list

The Denver Broncos had pass rushers Dwight Freeney and John Abraham in town last Thursday as a fall-back plan in case Elvis Dumervil flew the coop.
Now that Dumervil has chosen the Baltimore Ravens, the Broncos are turning their attention back to the two aging veterans.
A source close to the situation told NFL Network's Michelle Beisner on Sunday that the Broncos are "making a hard push" for Freeney.
Freeney -- who is represented by Dumervil's agent, Tom Condon -- is the Broncos' first choice, according to The Denver Post's Mike Klis. If the Broncos can't reach agreement with Freeney, they are expected to pursue Abraham.
While Abraham has been more productive over the past three years, Freeney is two years younger and might have an "in" with Peyton Manning, his former longtime Indianapolis Colts teammate.