Dwight Freeney active for Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts linebacker Dwight Freeney is active Sunday against the Green Bay Packers for the first time since Week 1. He suffered a high ankle sprain against the Chicago Bears in the season opener.
Freeney is unlikely to get the normal load of snaps, but he will be a welcomed addition to a Colts pass rush that has struggled. The defense needs to put pressure on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers if it hopes to pull off the upset.
The question is: How will the ankle hold up, and will Freeney last all four quarters?