Dwayne Bowe reportedly to sign Chiefs deal by Week 1

Dwayne Bowe remains a ghost at Kansas City Chiefs facilities, but the wide receiver might not be digging in for the long haul.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, ProFootballTalk.com reported Monday that Bowe "plans to show" before the regular season begins.
Players on the franchise tender begin earning their paycheck during Week 1, so Bowe will get every penny as long as he's signed and in uniform on Sept. 9 against the Atlanta Falcons. Since Bowe has yet to sign his $9.5 million tender, he's not subject to team fines that could pressure him to report.
So Bowe would still be covered from a business sense, but it doesn't account for missing the installation of a new offensive gameplan or the increased injury risks that come with the 0-to-60 nature of immediately sliding into meaningful game action.
Then there's the head-scratching nature of his holdout to begin with. Even if the Chiefs did want to give Bowe the long-term deal he covets, the negotiation window is already closed, per NFL rules. Bowe has no leverage of which to speak.
Unless you count making life difficult for coaches and teammates.