Dwayne Bowe pleads guilty to minor charges, fined

RIVERSIDE, Kan. -- Kansas City Chiefs receiver Dwayne Bowe has pleaded guilty to amended charges of defective equipment and littering in connection with his November arrest for possessing marijuana.
Bowe paid $610 in fines after his plea was entered Wednesday in Riverside's municipal court. City prosecutor Amy Ashefford says Bowe's amended charges are no different from what others get when charged with speeding and possessing pot for the first time.
Bowe's attorney, Kevin Regan, says the case is closed and there is no admission of guilt for the marijuana charge, which was dismissed.
Bowe was pulled over in the Kansas City suburb on Nov. 10 for driving 48 in a 35 mph zone. He was arrested after police found a black bag containing his wallet, driver's license and two containers of suspected marijuana.
