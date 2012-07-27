Dwayne Bowe misses Kansas City Chiefs practice

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- As expected, wide receiver Dwayne Bowe, the Kansas City Chiefs' leader in receptions and receiving yards the past three years, was not on the field Friday. Bowe, a Pro Bowl selection in 2010, was given the franchise tag when he refused to sign the Chiefs' tender.
Darlington: Why I love training camp
Training camp is here! Jeff Darlington provides 42 reasons why he absolutely cherishes this roster-shaping process. More ...
"The only thing I can tell you is he's not here," head coach Romeo Crennel said. "I'm only working with the guys who are here, so I know nothing about the situation. I have not spoken with him or anything like that."
With Bowe sitting out for now, it is an opportunity for second-year wide receiver Jonathan Baldwin to get his career started. Last year's first-round draft pick, Baldwin missed much of the first half of the season after injuring his hand in a fight with teammate Thomas Jones.
"Last year he had an injury and that slowed him down. But he kind of feels like he might be the guy and he sees the opportunity, and he worked hard this offseason," Crennel said. "His weight is down. He's in great shape. He's got a good attitude. I anticipate he will have a good year going forward."
Starting left tackle Brandon Albert and reserve defensive back Jacque Reeves were absent for what Crennel described as "family issues," and both were expected to be in camp soon.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press