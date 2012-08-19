Dwayne Bowe 'looks good,' Chiefs teammates say

After missing the Kansas City Chiefs' OTAs and minicamp, and then training camp at Missouri Western State University, wide receiver Dwayne Bowe signed his $9.515 million franchise tag and reported to the team Friday.
"He looks real good," receiver Dexter McCluster said, according to Randy Covitz of the Kansas City Star. "He came in showing off his abs, so he looks real good."
Of course, a ripped physique doesn't necessarily mean that Bowe is in football shape, or is ready to log 60-65 plays against a talented Atlanta Falcons' secondary that features Brent Grimes, Asante Samuel and Dunta Robinson in the Chiefs' regular season-opener on Sept. 9.
Head coach Romeo Crennel acknowledged that Bowe, who missed the installation process of the new offense under coordinator Brian Daboll, is playing catch up and will need to pass the team's conditioning tests before he sees the field.
"We know what he did last year," Crennel said. "But I haven't seen him all off season. ... I've seen him walking down the hall, but I don't know what he can do football wise. When he gets up to speed, we can put him in the game."