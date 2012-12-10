Dwayne Bowe broke ribs in Kansas City Chiefs' loss

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Albert Breer reported Monday that the Kansas City Chiefs' star wide receiver has broken ribs and likely will be moved to season-ending injured reserve, according to a source who has spoken to the player.
Bowe exited Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns after accidentally being kicked at the conclusion of a pass play. Bowe had 59 receptions for 801 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games this season.
The next question becomes if Bowe's days with the Chiefs are over. He played under the franchise tag this season -- after holding out through the preseason -- and it's unclear if either side is interested in a contract that keeps Bowe in Kansas City.
Bowe has shown in the past that he can be a top playmaker in a good situation. He's sure to attract interest on the free-agent market for a team that's hungry for a No. 1-type receiver, but we'd be surprised if his relationship with the Chiefs hasn't run its course.