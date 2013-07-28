Dwayne Bowe able to practice with Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid said Friday he expected Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe to be back on the field "pretty quick."
The prophetic coach saw his stud wide receiver suit up for practice Sunday morning, The Kansas City Star reported.
"I thought he did well," Reid said of Bowe, in quotes distributed by the Chiefs. "He did his conditioning part yesterday and finished that up and felt pretty good about that. With him not here (at the start of training camp), we started him off a little bit slow, and we rotated him in and got him plenty of reps for his first day back."
Bowe began camp on the non-football illness list with a chest virus.
"I'm about 90 percent," Bowe said. "I went every rep besides about 10, and I'm feeling good and ready to go."
Bowe will play a key role in Reid's offense, and not having to deal with any prolonged illness will allow him to build a rapport with quarterback Alex Smith early in camp.