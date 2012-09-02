Dwan Edwards signs with Panthers; Terrell McClain cut

 Skip to main content
The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of veteran defensive tackle Dwan Edwards to an undisclosed contract.

To make room for Edwards on the 53-man roster, the Panthers are releasing 2011 third-round draft pick Terrell McClain.

Brooks: Panthers running wild

The NFL is a pass-happy league, but the Carolina Panthers are doubling down on the ground. Bucky Brooks takes a look at their dynamic rushing attack. **More ...**

Edwards, 31, spent five seasons as a part-time starter with the Baltimore Ravens before signing a four-year, $17.5 million contract with the Buffalo Bills in 2010. Edwards started 24 of 27 games with the Bills, posting 109 tackles and 3.5 sacks, but was released last week, primarily due to a base salary that had escalated to $4.1 million.

A 3-4 defensive end in Baltimore and Buffalo, Edwards will move inside to form an "Edwards Wall" with Ron Edwards on the interior of the Panthers' defensive line, with Sione Fua and Frank Kearse rotating in.

A former South Florida standout, McClain was the 65th overall draft pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, starting 12 games and recording 19 tackles and a sack before a knee injury ended his rookie season. The 6-foot-2, 300 pound McClain struggled during the preseason, but is unlikely to slip through the waiver wire unclaimed.

According to a source with knowledge of McClain's contract, he is signed through 2014 at league minimum salaries the next two seasons before earning $670,000 in 2014. McClain also has $25,000 workout bonuses available in 2013 and 2014.

Follow Brian McIntyre on Twitter _@brianmcintyre_.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

