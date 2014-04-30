Dustin Keller visiting New England Patriots

The tight end position used to form the identity of New England's offense. It was a weakness last season, but the Patriots are hoping to reload this offseason.
A source informed of New England's situation tells Rapoport that the physical on Keller's knee went "very well." Keller's agent has struggled to find a market for his client because the latter is coming off a devastating knee injury he suffered during the 2013 preseason in which he tore all three knee ligaments and dislocated his knee. Keller was set to start at tight end for the Miami Dolphins last season after leaving the New York Jets, so the Patriots would be the third leg on his AFC East career swing.
New England loves to bring in players for "due diligence," so it's uncertain how serious they are about Keller. If he can recover even 75 percent of his former speed, the Patriots certainly could use a player with Keller's skill set.
Rob Gronkowski is very uncertain to be ready for the start of the 2014 season, and the Patriots don't have another logical "move" tight end since Aaron Hernandez was arrested and released from the team last June.
There's no telling whether Keller can be a productive pro again. But he's worth a shot, especially with D.J. Williams and blocking-specialist Michael Hoomanawanui the only two tight ends on the roster behind Gronk.
