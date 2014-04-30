Dustin Keller visiting New England Patriots

A source informed of New England's situation tells Rapoport that the physical on Keller's knee went "very well." Keller's agent has struggled to find a market for his client because the latter is coming off a devastating knee injury he suffered during the 2013 preseason in which he tore all three knee ligaments and dislocated his knee. Keller was set to start at tight end for the Miami Dolphins last season after leaving the New York Jets, so the Patriots would be the third leg on his AFC East career swing.