Dustin Keller reportedly will visit Miami Dolphins

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday the Dolphins will host free-agent tight end Dustin Keller, a potential addition that would ease the loss of Anthony Fasano, who agreed to a four-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.
With Tony Gonzalez planning to return to the Atlanta Falcons and Jared Cook off the market, Keller is the best free-agent tight end available. Keller was a franchise-tag candidate with the New York Jets, but their rugged salary-cap situation has prevented the team from making a serious play for the productive pass-catcher. The Dolphins, of course, have shown no fear of throwing money on the open market, adding wide receiver Mike Wallace and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe on Tuesday.
Keller would give young Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill one of the NFL's better security blankets. Keller appeared in 64 consecutive games in New York from 2008 to 2011 before struggling with a hamstring injury last season. Keller also struggled -- as did all of the Jets' pass-catchers -- with shoddy quarterback play.
The Dolphins are serious about adding a tight end. Pulling Keller away from an AFC East rival would mark another coup for general manager Jeff Ireland.