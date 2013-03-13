Dustin Keller reportedly will visit Miami Dolphins

With Tony Gonzalez planning to return to the Atlanta Falcons and Jared Cook off the market, Keller is the best free-agent tight end available. Keller was a franchise-tag candidate with the New York Jets, but their rugged salary-cap situation has prevented the team from making a serious play for the productive pass-catcher. The Dolphins, of course, have shown no fear of throwing money on the open market, adding wide receiver Mike Wallace and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe on Tuesday.