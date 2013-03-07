Dustin Keller, Fred Davis among NFL free-agent values

My man Adam Schein believes Mendenhall is one of the riskiest picks out there, but Schein is missing some of the basic principles of free agency: Buy low. Mendenhall is coming off his worst season and might be a head case, but this is a player who started in the Super Bowl and is only 25 years old. He averaged 1,100 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns for a three-year stretch and had a great excuse for playing poorly last year -- he was coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament.