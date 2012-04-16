During Manning's first week, Broncos examine QBs

Peyton Manning starts work at the Denver Broncos' facility Monday when the team's offseason program begins. In the short term, the Broncos coaching staff should be worried about keeping up with their new pupil.
But the organization continues to think long term about what will happen in the post-Manning era. The Denver Post reports the team is bringing in Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins and San Diego State's Ryan Lindley for pre-draft workouts this week.
The team also visited with Brock Osweiler last week. These aren't just pre-draft smokescreens. We'd be very surprised if the Broncos didn't take a quarterback in this draft, possibly as high as the second round.
Denver said plenty when it signed Caleb Hanie as Manning's backup. That's a sign that they're "all in" with Manning's health, and that they plan to bring in a rookie to groom behind Manning. Hanie makes no sense without another addition.
Don't be surprised if Lindley, Osweiler or Cousins winds up being that addition, and having the best quarterback tutor imaginable as a rookie.