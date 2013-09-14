Dunta Robinson out for Chiefs due to personal matter

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Dunta Robinson will miss Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys as he tends to a personal issue, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning."
Rapoport reported Saturday that Robinson is with his cousin, who was in a car accident and remains hospitalized. Robinson's cousin has slipped into a coma and is in intensive care, requiring the assistance of a breathing machine, according to ESPN, which first reported the story.
Robinson was absent from practice this week for undisclosed personal reasons and was listed as questionable on the Chiefs' injury report. Ron Parker and Marcus Cooper are behind Robinson on Kansas City's depth chart.
Often times there are more important things than sports or a job. Thoughts and prayers from Around The League and everyone at NFL Media go out to Robinson and his family.