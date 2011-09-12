Dungy traces Manning's neck problems to specific play in 2006

"Earlier in the game," Dungy told King, "I'm outraged that there was a flag for roughing the passer on Dwight Freeney for just grazing the quarterback's helmet. So I'm yelling at the ref (Scott Green), 'Where's the flag?!? Where's the flag?!?' And I don't yell much, but I did then. So I didn't notice Peyton calling timeout and being shaken up. Peyton came to the sideline and said to (backup) Jim Sorgi, 'Jim, start warming up.' As the timeout went on, he said to us, 'I can stay in, but we need to run the ball here.' "