Dungy: Reid has to 'think about' landing Tebow

Bringing Tebow into the mix requires in-house commitment and a flair for creativity from a coaching staff. We've seen little of the latter from Jacksonville of late, but Dungy calls the Jaguars an option because a fresh coaching staff might be willing to take a shot (and we know Shad Khan is a fan). Same goes for the Dolphins, clearly desperate for a quarterback. Folks, they just signed David Garrard -- would Tebow be such a stretch?