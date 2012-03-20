Dungy: Reid has to 'think about' landing Tebow

With the Peyton Manning circus wrapped, we shift gears to something even more surreal: Tebow Watch 2012.
NFL Network's Michael Lombardi reports that five teams have inquired about Tebow's services, and while the names of those teams remain shrouded in mystery, NBC NFL analyst Tony Dungy has a feeling about one Tebow suitor:
"Left-handed guy. Same offense. Mobile quarterback," Dungy told the Dan Patrick show on Tuesday.. "As much as Mike (Vick) has been hurt, if you're Andy Reid, you probably have to look at it, and think about it."
Bringing Tebow into the mix requires in-house commitment and a flair for creativity from a coaching staff. We've seen little of the latter from Jacksonville of late, but Dungy calls the Jaguars an option because a fresh coaching staff might be willing to take a shot (and we know Shad Khan is a fan). Same goes for the Dolphins, clearly desperate for a quarterback. Folks, they just signed David Garrard -- would Tebow be such a stretch?
New England has been mentioned, mainly because offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels drafted Tebow in Denver and Bill Belichick loves to take on challenging fits (read: Ochocinco and Big Al Haynesworth).
Dungy doesn't see it: "I don't know that Tim wants to play another position, I couldn't see it working where you're bringing this guy in as a change of pace for Tom Brady."