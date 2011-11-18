Dungy doubts Broncos' read-option attack can last

Tony Dungy saw the same Tim Tebow you saw Thursday night.
The former Colts coach won't deny the young quarterback's grand heroics, but Dungy still harbors doubts about the Broncos' read-option attack in today's NFL.
"I don't know how much longer it can go, but they're starting to believe," Dungy told "The Dan Patrick Show" on Friday. "I don't think it can go very long. They're going to have to get some more passing game, some way."
"I think it gives you a lot of problems," he said. "Defensively, you have to get ready for all those different things and they keep adding new wrinkles to the running game, so it's going to be problematic."
Dungy, of course, won a Super Bowl with noneother than Peyton Manning in Indy. The coach struggled to find a capable quarterback during his run with the Buccaneers and it prevented that playoff-caliber team from reaching the peak.
Tebow has moxie to spare, but Dungy expects Denver to struggle if they find themselves in a shootout down the stretch.
"To win those big games, you're going to have to complete some third-down passes, you're going to have to be able to get some explosive games in the passing game," he said.
"But right now they're winning, and I'd say they have to be happy."