DuJuan Harris now off Packers' PUP, gets starting job

The Green Bay Packers won't be solving their tailback glut by stashing DuJuan Harris on the reserved/physically unable to perform list to start the season.
Less than a week after coach Mike McCarthy revealed that he still views Harris as the starter, the Packersactivated Harris from the training-camp PUP list.
Finally over a minor knee injury that put him on the shelf for three weeks, Harris immediately began seeing first-team reps in Monday's practice, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"DuJuan Harris, the way we ended the season, I would classify him as a starter on our football team," McCarthy reiterated with emphasis Monday. "I have that confidence in him."
Although second-round draft pick Eddie Lacy appeared to be gaining a toehold on the early down role a week ago, the rookie still is rehabbing a hamstring injury. For now at least, McCarthy is rewarding Harris for averaging roughly 0.8 more yards per carry than the rest of the Packers' disappointing running backs last season.
» Wide receiver Randall Cobbreturned to practice Monday, albeit with his upper right arm wrapped. Cobb sat out the preseason opener after injuring his biceps in practice last week.
» McCarthy indicated that first-round pick Datone Jones will remain out a couple more days with an ankle injury. The defensive end's status is in question for Saturday's game versus the St. Louis Rams.