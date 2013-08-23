DuJuan Harris injures knee in Green Bay Packers' loss

Despite rookie Eddie Lacy's coming-out party in last week's preseason win, it was incumbent DuJuan Harris who got the starting nod for the Green Bay Packers in Friday's game versus the Seattle Seahawks.
Harris rushed just three times for 2 yards before sustaining a knee injury at the end of an 11-yard screen pass in the middle of the second quarter.
Although Harris made it to the Packers' sideline without assistance, trainers immediately turned their attention to the running back's right knee. He was seen sitting with ice on the knee, but he was able to get up and walk shortly thereafter, according to multiple reports. Harris didn't return to the game, which the Seahawks won 17-10.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that Harris' knee injury is not believed to be serious, according to someone who has spoken with the running back. Harris will undergo tests Saturday.
A mysterious minor knee injury landed Harris on the Packers' active/physically unable to perform list for the majority of training camp. Packers coach Mike McCarthy confirmed after the game that the current injury is to the same knee.
If Harris misses extended time, Lacy will be the favorite to enter the season as the Packers' starting running back. As it is now, we still believe Lacy will end up leading the team in carries regardless of Harris' status.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the line, Packers safety Morgan Burnett left Friday's game with a slight hamstring strain as a precaution. Rapoport reported Saturday that Burnett is "doing great," per a person informed of the injury.