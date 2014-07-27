Dri Archer impresses at Pittsburgh Steelers practice

When NFL Media's Albert Breer visited the Steelers in June, he was told by team sources that first-year running back Dri Archer had been "tagged internally as a miniature version of Jamaal Charles" in Todd Haley's offense.
It's unclear how large a role Archer will play in a crowded and talented backfield, but it didn't take long for the diminutive rookie out of Kent State to make an impact at the team's first training camp practice.
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Saturday that Archer immediately was dipped onto the field as the slot man in four-receiver sets, drawing an extra linebacker over to blanket the 5-foot-8 jitterbug with the combine's top 40 time of 4.26.
Archer also took first-team reps as a punt returner and "broke off a couple of long runs" out of the backfield, dazzling onlookers with his ability to reverse field, per the newspaper.
If Haley and friends see Archer as a young Charles, he's also been compared to a faster and more elusive version of Dexter McCluster. Either way, he's yet another reason we can't wait to get a look at this year's version of the new-and-improved Steelers.
