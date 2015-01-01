Drew Stanton out for Cardinals; Ryan Lindley to start

Arizona coach Bruce Ariansannounced Thursday that veteran Drew Stanton will be out, leaving Ryan Lindley as the team's signal-caller on Saturday.
It's a big blow for the Cards, who are on their fourth quarterback of the season. Stanton filled in for Carson Palmer after the latter tore his ACL in November. Stanton hurt his right knee on Dec. 11 against the Rams. In the eight games Stanton started, he racked up five wins.
Lindley has provided few, if any, encouraging signs this year and was arguably the worst passer to receive any starts (then again, there is a reason he was tabbed fourth to take over under center). In three appearances on the year, the third-year player's passer rating is 56.8.
Through the adversity of myriad injuries, Arians' outfit still managed to make the postseason in a packed NFC West. Now they'll have to overcome the same obstacle to stay alive in January.
