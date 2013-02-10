Drew Stanton could join Bruce Arians with Cardinals

Free agent quarterback Drew Stanton had a whirlwind offseason in 2012, signing with the New York Jets in March only to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts a week later when Tim Tebow was acquired.
Stanton may have spent the season holding the clipboard behind rookie Andrew Luck, but he still managed to catch the eye of offensive coordinator Bruce Arians.
According to the National Football Post, there are "some rumblings" that Stanton could follow Arians out west to the Arizona Cardinals.
While Stanton knows Arians' offense and possesses above-average athleticism, his passing technique and subsequent accuracy issues have left a lot to be desired. He's expected to have multiple suitors for a backup job, but Arizona could be his best chance at a legitimate competition for starter's reps.
Cardinals president Michael Bidwell is not ready to give up on Kevin Kolb, and Arians believes the oft-injured incumbent is "good enough" to start if given adequate pass protection.
This will be Kolb's job to lose in training camp. Stanton could be there as an insurance policy if Kolb does end up losing it.