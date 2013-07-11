Drew Rosenhaus, super agent, wrestles 6-foot shark

On the same week that "Sharknado" is taking the Internet by storm, a video has emerged of sports agent Drew Rosenhaus swimming with a 6-foot shark. (No, not this one.)
The jokes are almost too easy to make and serve as proof that Rosenhaus is insane. Spoiler alert: The end result is not what many NFL team executives hope.
Spoiler alert No. 2: Calling this wrestling might be an oversell here. But this is the same man who got $6 million for Chad Johnson from the New England Patriots, so he knows how to sell.