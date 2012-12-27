 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Drew Pearson: Dallas Cowboys must knock RG3 around

Published: Dec 26, 2012 at 10:08 PM

An old-school Cowboy advocated for current Dallas players to break out the old-school tactics when they face Robert Griffin IIIon Sunday night.

Drew Pearson, the original No. 88, told KESN-FM this week that the Cowboys need to batter the Washington Redskins' rookie Pro Bowl quarterback, even if it means crossing the border into prohibited activity, to try and get into his head.

Robert Griffin III

"We need to let him know that it's not going to be that easy or we're not going to lay down for them and we're not intimidated by him," Pearson said, via the Dallas Morning News. "The way you do that is you go out on that field and you knock him around. Even if it costs you a 15-yard penalty, and I'm only saying this if it's not a critical situation or anything."

Knocking around a starting quarterback isn't a new or shocking message. Advocating that his former team take a personal-foul penalty to prove a point is a provocative statement from both a strategic and a player-safety perspective.

"Sometimes you have to deliver that kind of blow and that kind of message to let him know it's going to be like this all day and not a walk in the park," Pearson said. "We need to establish this with RG3 and the Redskins as well."

The message behind Pearson's comments is accurate: The Cowboys can't let RG3 go hog-wild. However, to advocate that a team take penalties to prove a point misses the mark. Pearson can say they should take a penalty only in a non-critical situation, but ask any coach and he'll say such a time in a game doesn't exist. Plus, to ask players to go that hard and recklessly after a player, then shut it down when they get into "critical situations" is asinine.

The Cowboys do need to contain RG3 in order to win the NFC East, but they can't take foolish penalties -- on purpose or otherwise -- to achieve that goal.

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter @kpatra.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.