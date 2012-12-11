Drew Brees tweets about Tagliabue bounty ruling

The New Orleans Saints secured a substantial victory on Tuesday with the news that former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue has vacated the suspensions of all players associated with the bounty scandal.
As has often been the case in this saga, Drew Brees didn't hesitate to offer his two cents on Twitter.
Tagliabue backed Commissioner Roger Goodell's findings regarding the four players involved, but didn't back any of the discipline. Jonathan Vilma -- to cite the most prominent example -- had a suspension go from an entire season to nothing. That's pretty remarkable.
And still, the Saints have been stained by the whole mess. Reputations have been wrecked, coaches are in exile. The Saints went from a Super Bowl contender to a December also-ran.
Tuesday was a victory for the organization, but like Brees said, some things can never be taken back.