Around the League

Presented By

Drew Brees tweet compares NFL, Bush administration

Published: Jun 19, 2012 at 12:32 AM

Franchised New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees -- who has not been around the team this offseason and is not satisfied with how the Saints have approached his contract situation -- is not going anywhere in 2012 and showed on Monday night that he still supports his current and former teammates.

Following Monday's appeals hearing in New York, Brees echoed the comments made by suspended brethren and their attorneys that the evidence to justify the suspensions was thin. Brees addressed the situation on Twitter, making an ill-advised comparison of the evidence in the bounty program to the case the Bush administration made for the Iraq War.

"If NFL fans were told there were 'weapons of mass destruction' enough times, they'd believe it. But what happens when you don't find any????," Brees wrote on the social media site.

This appears to be a case where, no matter what amount of evidence is shown, some people will never feel the suspensions were justified. As a leader of that team, and a visible and vocal member of the NFL Players Association, Brees understandably falls into that category.

But the evidence the players were shown on Monday, which was also presented to a dozen NFL reporters, including NFL.com's Steve Wyche, clearly shows the existence of an illegal bounty program. The Saints' own computer system was a treasure trove of evidence, with slides stating "Now's the time to do our jobs, collect bounty $. No apologies. Let's go hunting" before the team's playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks in 2010.

Even if it's just on paper, and no money ever exchanged hands, the existence of a bounty program was enough to warrant some level of league action against the parties involved. You can make the case that the suspensions may have been too harsh, but it's hard to deny that evidence of a program exists.

UPDATE: Brees later took to Twitter to clarify his comment, while apologizing for offending anyone.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.