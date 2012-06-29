Drew Brees to David Letterman: Fans are weary of 'bounty' case

Published: Jun 28, 2012 at 08:44 PM

An occasionally frustrated Drew Brees let off a little steam on Thursday's edition of "Late Show with David Letterman," seeming to blame the NFL for continuing coverage of the New Orleans Saints' "bounty" scandal.

"I'll be honest with you, and I think I can speak for all fans in America for that matter, we are tired of hearing about it," Brees told Letterman in an interview that was conducted on Tuesday. "We don't want to talk about it anymore. Put forth the facts, the truth, and if indeed there was a pay-to-injure scheme, then people will get punished, and if there's not, then let's exonerate these men because, at this point, it seems like it's a smear campaign. We're dragging them through the mud, we're ruining their reputations and careers with no true evidence."

Wyche: Show and tell

Does the NFL have proof that the Saints implemented a "bounty" program? Steve Wyche got a good look at the evidence. More ...

The record-setting signal caller was also on the show to promote the PACE program for concussion testing, relating a story about a concussion he suffered in a 2005 game when he was playing for the San Diego Chargers.

But the NFL's investigation into the Saints' program dominated the discussion.

"I mean, just the whole process itself and the investigation I feel like has been extremely unfair. Unfortunately, it seems like it's been more of a media campaign then it is actually finding the truth to the matter," Brees said.

"... I think for all of us, it was a shock when we were accused of that because that's a pretty heinous accusation. So the entire time, for a lot of us, it's been, 'Show us the proof, put forth the facts, and if indeed it is proved that there was a pay-to-injure program in place, then, yes, there should be punishment enforced.' Unfortunately, to this point there's been no hard evidence to show that that was indeed taking place."

"If you're fed up, I can get you a deal with the (New York) Jets," Letterman said.

"They have enough quarterbacks," Brees answered.

