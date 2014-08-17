Drew Brees plans to play for Saints vs. Colts

The team had been holding Brees out since Aug. 1 for precaution after the signal-caller suffered a minor oblique strain. Core injuries can be nagging and troublesome, especially for a quarterback's throwing torque, so the Saints wanted to be sure Brees was fully healthy.
Coach Sean Patyon told reporters after practice he anticipates Brees will play in the Saints' third preseason game Saturday in Indianapolis if the quarterback doesn't suffer a setback.
Brees plans to take the field next weekend, too.
"Today was my first day to be full-go," Brees said. "I've been taking it very slow. I wanted to make sure it was all good. I'm still not 100 percent, but I hope by Saturday I am."
Brees wasn't the only player the Saints welcomed back to the practice field. Guards Ben Grubbs and Jahri Evans, receiver Marques Colston and corner Keenan Lewis also returned.
