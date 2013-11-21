 Skip to main content
Advertising

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints' defense too much for Atlanta Falcons

Published: Nov 21, 2013 at 04:51 PM

ATLANTA -- The New Orleans Saints have won plenty of games with their dazzling offense. Now the defense is doing its part, too.

Drew Brees threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half and the guys on the other side made sure that was enough, sending the Saints to a 17-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

"We're rolling and we can't stop," said Cameron Jordan, who led the way as New Orleans sacked Atlanta's Matt Ryan five times. "We've got to get better."

Brees threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham and a 1-yarder to Benjamin Waton, giving the first-place Saints (9-2) a sweep of the season series with their NFC South rivals.

Atlanta (2-9) dropped its fifth straight game, clinched its first losing season since 2007 and was officially eliminated from the division race with five weeks remaining.

The Falcons had a chance to pull off the upset, driving to the Saints 29 with less than 3 minutes to go. But New Orleans turned up the pressure on Ryan, Atlanta missed a long field goal, and the Saints ran off all but the last 5 seconds.

New Orleans also forced a crucial fumble early in the fourth quarter. Keyunta Dawson stripped the ball from Falcons rookie receiver Darius Johnson, and Corey White fell on it at the Saints 13.

"We knew coming here was going to be a challenge," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "The two teams, the history, regardless of the record it has always been a close game, and tonight was no exception."

The Georgia Dome rocked with chants of "Who Dat! Who Dat!" as the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Saints ensuring they will remain alone atop the NFC South and just one game behind Seattle for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. New Orleans will face the Seahawks on Dec. 2 in what shapes up as one of the biggest games of the year.

"The identity of the team is still developing," said Jordan, who was credited with 2.5 sacks.

The Falcons had hoped to salvage a bit of pride in this lost season, driving from their own 9 -- actually, the 3 after Ryan was sacked -- to the Saints 29. But Ryan was sacked again by Jordan and hurried into a pair of incompletions. As the crowd groaned, the Falcons surprisingly sent on Matt Bryant to attempt a 52-yard field goal.

He knocked one through, but the Saints called timeout just before the snap. His next try sailed wide of the left upright.

Brees and the offense took it from there, assuring Atlanta had time for only one desperate play at the end.

"We responded to momentum changes and some adversity in the football game," Falcons coach Mike Smith said. "But it was still not good enough. If you don't win, it's not good enough."

Brees was 23 of 33 for 278 yards. Ryan was 30 of 39 for 297 yards, but Atlanta's offense produced only one touchdown -- the fourth time that has happened during its current skid.

The Falcons, who had been outscored 135-61 over their previous four games, put together an impressive drive on their opening possession. Steven Jackson carried it five times for 24 yards, the last of them a dive into the end zone on third-and-goal at the Saints 1 to give Atlanta its first lead in nearly a month.

The advantage didn't last long. Brees guided a 15-play, 78-yard drive in which the Saints converted five straight times on third down, including Watson's leaping catch in the back of the end zone.

Bryant put the Falcons back ahead with the first of his two field goals, a 39-yarder early in the second quarter, but New Orleans grabbed the lead for good when Graham slipped behind the secondary and hauled in his long touchdown.

He celebrated by dunking over the goalpost and hung on the crossbar for extra emphasis, and ended up bending the post. As the Saints lined up to attempt the extra point, the officials noticed the crooked uprights, leading to a brief delay as a worker came out with a ladder to straighten the bar.

The Falcons got in position to recapture the lead, driving to the New Orleans 10. On third-and-goal, Ryan couldn't find an open receiver and took off running, briefly spotting a path to the end zone. But the Saints closed in quickly, prompting Ryan to slide down at the 6 rather than risk an injury. Some Atlanta fans booed as Matty Ice trotted off the field. Atlanta settled for another field goal from 24 yards and trailed 14-13 at the half.

The Falcons got no closer. The only points of the second half came on Garrett Hartley's 41-yard field goal.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.