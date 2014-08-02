Drew Brees misses scrimmage with oblique strain

If Drew Brees is going to play until he's 45 years old, the quarterback is going to have to deal with a lot more nicks and minor injuries.
The New Orleans Saints held their quarterback out of Saturday's scrimmage because of a strained left oblique sustained in Friday's practice, coach Sean Payton said, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Media's Steve Wyche.
Brees will be evaluated over the next few days and is considered day-to-day. The Saints have Sunday off, which will give the quarterback at least another full day to rest.
Veteran Luke McCown sits as Brees' primary backup with second-year quarterback Ryan Griffin and rookie Logan Kilgore battling for a roster spot.
Brees' strain is minor, but core body injuries do affect throwing motion and can be nagging. As with all aging players, it wouldn't be a surprise for the veteran signal-caller to sit out more than he'd like as the year progresses.
Here are some other injuries we are monitoring Saturday:
- San Francisco 49ers nose tackle Glenn Dorsey suffered a torn biceps that likely will knock him out for the season, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, who cited a source informed of his injury. At the least, Dorsey will lose a significant amount of time.
- No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney exited practice a bit early, dealing with what reportedly looked like a right leg injury. The Houston Texans linebacker had offseason sports hernia surgery. Coach Bill O'Brien downplayed Clowney leaving practice, saying the team is keeping its rookie on a "pitch count."
- We learned that Texans third-round pick Louis Nix -- who has been on the PUP list -- underwent arthroscopic knee surgery prior to camp. O'Brien said Nix would be back "at some point." With Nix out, Jerrell Powe moves to the top of the depth chart.
- The Kansas City Chiefs continue to play it safe with Eric Berry, who injured his foot Thursday. Berry was held out of practice again and Andy Reid said the safety might miss the preseason opener.
- Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Cameron left the team's scrimmage with an injured shoulder. Coach Mike Pettine said Cameron's removal was precautionary and not expected to be a lingering issue.
- Browns safety Tashaun Gipson suffered a sprained left knee during practice Friday, an MRI revealed, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. Jordan Poyer or the newly signed Jim Leonhard are on tap to step in.
- Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson tweaked his hamstring on Saturday. With Johnson out, the Panthers' mean defense was without both of its starters -- Greg Hardy sat out with a shoulder injury.
- Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver John Brownwas not at practice once again on Saturday due to a nagging hamstring injury, per KGME-AM's Mike Jurecki.
Check back soon for more injury news from around the NFL.
