Drew Brees: 'Just being honest' about Roger Goodell

"It just happens to be that the big topic or issue this offseason has been the bounty allegations," Brees said. "Unfortunately, my team, my organization, has been directly affected in a very negative way by those allegations. The process is still ongoing and I think that we've said and done as much as we can do to prove our innocence," Brees said. "I would say that we felt the process from the very beginning has not been fair. But I think if you really want to look at where we're at right now, it's not over. I think that we believe the commissioner has a great opportunity to come to a positive resolution."