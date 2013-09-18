Drew Brees: Dashon Goldson has no regard for rules

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety successfully appealed his one-game suspension Wednesday and now will pay a $100,000 fine for his helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans Saints running back Darren Sproles on Sunday.
Brees sees a pattern of behavior that's deserving of punishment.
"He's had a lot of those," Brees said Wednesday, via the Saints' official website. "He certainly has no regard for the rules in the middle. He's going after guys' heads. You can see it.
"So, obviously $100,000 is a pretty hefty fine," Brees added. "And I'm sure if it continues to happen, it will be even greater punishment than that."
Goldson acknowledged he needs to alter his style.
"I know there are going to be a lot of eyes on me from now on," Goldson said. "And that's OK. I just have to be smart. I'm not trying to hurt my team, and I'm definitely not trying to hurt myself with the way I play."
Brees is a vocal member of the NFL Players Association, which makes his endorsement of a six-figure fine of a contemporary noteworthy. Goldson says he'll change, though that might be easier said than done.