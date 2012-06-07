Drew Brees contract progress in dispute

After a rough day at Saints minicamp on Wednesday, New Orleans Saints fans are likely looking for a pick-me-up.
They found it from WWL radio sideline reporter Kristian Garic. He reports that Brees and the Saints only have "minor details" left to work out on a possible contract. Garic adds that a deal could "very possibly" be done by Friday morning or "at the latest by Monday."
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports via a source with knowledge of the situation that no recent progress was made on a deal. That is also what ProFootballTalk.com is reporting.
Still, multiple national reports have come out in recent days saying that the Saints and Brees' agent are not far apart in average salary per season. Garic indicates that the average salary will surpass Peyton Manning's $19.3 million-per-year contract. The real test is how much Brees makes in the first three seasons of the contract and how much guaranteed money is involved. The average is almost secondary.
We'll find out in a few days if the local radio reporter scooped the national heavyweights. Our instincts says that all this smoke is a good sign for a deal getting done. It would be a surprise at this point if Brees isn't signed before training camp.