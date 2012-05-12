Drew Brees chides boastful Saints rookie White

It hasn't been an easy offseason for Drew Brees, but the New Orleans Saints' quarterback isn't about to back down from a challenge, even when it comes from a teammate.
When cornerback Corey White, the Saints' little-known fifth-round pick, was asked about joining the team, he didn't exactly gush with reverence over the six-time Pro Bowl quarterback:
"It's going to be fun picking off some balls from Drew Brees," White told The Times-Picayune. "It is going to be real fun."
Brees lobbed one back at White on Friday: