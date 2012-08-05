Drew Brees can lean on Saints OC Pete Carmichael

Based on what little we saw in Sunday night's Hall of Fame Game against the Arizona Cardinals (granted, a sparse test sample), it appears Brees and Vitt won't collaborate in the same manner Brees and Payton did during games. Zero surprises here. Brees has a soulmate in offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. And with Vitt facing a six-game suspension of his own to start the season, it's Carmichael who steps into the (sigh) interim-interim role during a critical early-season stretch.