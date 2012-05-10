Drew Brees and New Orleans Saints not talking about extension

There have been no conversations between the New Orleans Saints and quarterback Drew Brees regarding signing the franchise player to a long-term contract, a source with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.
Brees has been tagged by the team with a franchise tender to retain his rights, however Brees has said that he would not play under the one-year option. Team owner Tom Benson and general manager Mickey Loomis have said it is a priority to get Brees signed to a long-term deal, however the urgency seems to have temporarily stalled.
With the "bounty" scandal engulfing the franchise, there is angst regarding the Brees contract situation among the fan base. With there being no contract talks before mandatory workouts begin later this month, that trepidation likely won't be subsiding.