Dream Super Bowl LIII matchup: Battle of Los Angeles? Packers vs. Raiders?

I'm excluding the Patriots -- where my loyalty lies -- for this question. And with that condition stated, I'm taking the Houston Texans against the Los Angeles Rams. There are too many good storylines to count ...

Sean McVay is in his second year as the Rams' head man and should build on what his offense impressively did a year ago. Not to mention, L.A. added a TON of high-level guys on defense, including Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Ndamukong Suh. Watching Talib and Peters against Houston's DeAndre Hopkins on the big stage would be something special.

Oh wait, I have to pick an AFC team? Make it an all-Angeleno Super Bowl: Chargers vs. Rams. The Bolts were one of the best teams in the league down the stretch in 2017, winning six of the final seven games. The only thing stopping them from becoming an annual contender is the occult: black magic (injuries, kicker yips) from the football gods. Hunter Henry knows.

Why the Rams? What Sean McVay is whispering in Jared Goff's ear at the line of scrimmage is the most interesting innovation in the game right now. My dream matchup for Super Bowl LIII is your Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Let it be done. I remember how thrilled my dad was when the Bears finally broke through to win Super Bowl XX. I didn't understand it much then, but I get it now. And I would love to see the Bears get there again. Mostly because I feel like a celebration at Grant Park would make the Cubs' World Series celebration look pedestrian, like an '80s glam-metal band headlining a country fair.

And I also want to see the Jags get there, for many reasons. First. Myles Jack was not down. Second, the Jaguars fans are the most unnecessarily maligned fan base in sports history, which is troubling because they legit have great fans.