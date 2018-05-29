Dream Super Bowl LIII matchup: Battle of Los Angeles? Packers vs. Raiders?

Well, the NBA Finals is set. And while there were definitely moments of uncertainty along the way, the matchup everyone forecast at the season's outset has indeed come to fruition: Warriors-Cavs, Part IV. Golden State's star-studded lineup vs. the one-man army that is LeBron James. An intriguing -- albeit unsurprising -- final chapter to this NBA season. This got us thinking about the NFL's title bout ...
Which two teams will face off in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII? Well, the NFL is anything but predictable. So, at this point -- more than three months away from the 2018 campaign -- maybe it's better to ask something like ... Which two teams would you like to see in Mercedes-Benz Stadium next February?
Sean McVay is in his second year as the Rams' head man and should build on what his offense impressively did a year ago. Not to mention, L.A. added a TON of high-level guys on defense, including Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Ndamukong Suh. Watching Talib and Peters against Houston's DeAndre Hopkins on the big stage would be something special.
Houston returns its star quarterback in
Deshaun Watson -- and yes, I expect he will recover from his knee injury and swiftly get back to rookie form. The
Texans also return a pair of key pieces to their daunting front seven (
J.J. Watt and
Whitney Mercilus, who both hit IR in October last season), while adding safety
Tyrann Mathieu to the secondary. I can't wait to watch Wade Phillips and Romeo Crennel orchestrate their improved defenses in 2018 -- two units that should take their teams far.
Oh wait, I have to pick an AFC team? Make it an all-Angeleno Super Bowl: Chargers vs. Rams. The Bolts were one of the best teams in the league down the stretch in 2017, winning six of the final seven games. The only thing stopping them from becoming an annual contender is the occult: black magic (injuries, kicker yips) from the football gods. Hunter Henry knows.
Why the
Rams? What Sean McVay is whispering in
Jared Goff's ear at the line of scrimmage is the most interesting innovation in the game right now.
And I also want to see the Jags get there, for many reasons. First. Myles Jack was not down. Second, the Jaguars fans are the most unnecessarily maligned fan base in sports history, which is troubling because they legit have great fans.
So there you have it.
Bears vs.
Jaguars. Let it be done.