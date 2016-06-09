Dream Super Bowl LI: Cardinals vs. Steelers? Panthers vs. Texans?

Well, we're heading toward the dog days of summer in the NFL. Yes, mandatory minicamps are taking place this week and next. But after that? We'll all be eagerly anticipating the opening of training camps, daydreaming about players hitting the gridiron yet again.
Speaking of daydreaming ... This is prime time to fantasize about the upcoming season -- particularly, which two teams could be facing off in Houston next February, with a Lombardi Trophy on the line.
The
Cardinals have yet to win a Lombardi Trophy, while the
Steelers boast the most
Super Bowl titles in the league (six). It would be a phenomenal, historic matchup -- and one of potential revenge.
The storylines are endless in this dream matchup.
With the addition of
Ezekiel Elliott -- and given a cleaner bill of health in 2016 -- the
Cowboys should put on an offensive show. The same goes for the
Steelers. Both of these teams lost big-time playmakers last season to injury, but if Dallas'
Tony Romo and
Dez Bryant and Pittsburgh's
Ben Roethlisberger and
Le'Veon Bell are in full health, I wouldn't want to miss this shootout.
We've all seen, especially in the last few
Super Bowls, how a defense can dictate the game. And both of these teams could be quite stout on that side of the ball in 2016. We know the
Cardinals have defensive talent at every level -- the group's been nasty in recent years. Meanwhile, the
Raiders are loaded with promise, boasting a fine mix of youth and experience on D. I'd like to see two dominant defensive units play in
Super Bowl LI.
Ryan Fitzpatrick used to play for Houston, so it'd be interesting to see him lead the
Jets to football's biggest game -- after signing a contract before training camp -- and play back in NRG Stadium.