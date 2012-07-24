Dre Kirkpatrick reportedly could miss Bengals camp

It appears training camp for the Cincinnati Bengals will begin with bad news regarding first-round pick Dre Kirkpatrick.
The cornerback suffered a leg injury while preparing for camp, a league source told CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora. The injury could involve a broken bone in his leg, according to the source, with the rookie possibly missing most or all of camp.
According to La Canfora, the Bengals declined comment on the matter, citing coach Marvin Lewis' policy of not discussing injuries prior to the start of camp.
Kirkpatrick sent out the following tweet late Tuesday: