Drayton Florence signs with Detroit Lions

The veteran cornerback signed with the Lions on Thursday, according to the team's official website. Florence returns to the team where he spent the 2012 season, playing just eight games while battling injuries.
The 33-year-old played for the Carolina Panthers in 2013, playing 14 games -- starting five -- and racking up nine passes defensed and two interceptions, including one touchdown return.
Florence was a 2003 second-round pick for the San Diego Chargers, where he played five seasons. After, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a six-year deal but was cut after one.
The next season, he joined the Buffalo Bills, where he played 46 of a possible 48 games, starting all but three over three seasons.