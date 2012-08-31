Drayton Florence released by Denver Broncos

Cut tracker
The Broncos announced Friday that Florence was let go. It's a disappointing turn of events for the Broncos after hailing Florence as a premier offseason acquisition. In the end, the 31-year-old defender lost the nickel corner job to Chris Harris, an undrafted role player who started four games for Denver last season.
The Broncos used this offseason to improve their secondary, signing Tracy Porter to start at cornerback after the team finished 18th against the pass a season ago.
With Porter and Champ Bailey locked in at corner, Florence failed to justify his price tag after starting 45 games for the Buffalo Bills over the past three seasons. He previously spent one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2008 after logging five with the San Diego Chargers, who selected him in the second round of the 2003 draft.
There weren't many other noteworthy names on the Broncos' release list. Six-year veteran tackle Ryan Harris was let go. Denver's roster isn't overly deep, so there really weren't many "tough" cuts.