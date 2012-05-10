Drayton Florence joins the Broncos

NFL Network contributor and Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer reported Thursday that cornerback Drayton Florence has agreed to terms with the Broncos, who later confirmed the move. Florence, 31, spent his last three seasons with the Bills.
The Broncos already have added cornerback Tracy Porter, safety Mike Adams and fourth-round draft pick Omar Bolden to their secondary this offseason. Florence figures to compete for the nickel back role behind Champ Bailey and Porter.
"Competition is always great for a team. That's what I've come here to do, compete for a job, whether that be a starting job or a nickel role," Florence said. "Just come in and help this team in as many ways as I can, not only on defense but special teams, also. Whatever I'm asked to do, just coming out and competing and helping some of the young guys develop."
Signing over-30 cornerbacks rarely solves anything, but Florence offers needed competition in Denver's secondary. He isn't a lock to make the team.