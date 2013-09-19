Drayton Florence headed to Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers announced they've re-signed free agent cornerback Drayton Florence to help out an injury-plagued secondary.
Florence, a 10-year NFL veteran who has played in 143 career games and started 99, attended training camp with the Panthers and has worked primarily with the starters during the preseason before being released in final roster cuts.
At the time, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he wanted to go with the younger cornerbacks on the roster.
Florence has played for San Diego, Jacksonville, Buffalo and Detroit and has 444 career tackles and 18 interceptions.
The move comes after four cornerbacks, including starter Josh Thomas, missed or were limited in Wednesday's practice with injuries.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press