Drayton Florence broke arm in Lions' loss to 49ers

The defensive secondary was the one position the Detroit Lions could ill afford a rash of injuries -- even before the season. There was no depth in the first place.
The unluckiness of the Lions continued Sunday when Drayton Florence suffered a broken arm during the second half of Sunday night's 27-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Florence signed one week before the season opener against the St. Louis Rams and started at right cornerback in Week 2.
The Lions are already without safety Louis Delmas (knee) and cornerbacks Chris Houston (high-ankle sprain) and Bill Bentley (concussion).
Jacob Lacey, Kevin Barnes and Jonte Green are the lone healthy cornerbacks. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press wrote the Lions will add a free agent corner if Bentley and Houston cannot play this week against the Tennessee Titans.
"It doesn't look real good, but we'll see," Lions coach Jim Schwartz said about Florence, according to the Free Press.