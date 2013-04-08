Draft questions: In what round will Jaguars draft a QB?

With the 2013 NFL Draft approaching, Around The League will examine one big question facing all 32 teams. Next up: The Jacksonville Jaguars.
In which round will the Jaguars draft a quarterback?
Holding the No. 2 overall pick, the Jaguars are the draft's biggest enigma. With a relatively new owner, new general manager and new head coach, their draft philosophy is yet to be determined.
Although general manager David Caldwell stated in February that the team needs to build around quarterback Blaine Gabbert, the No. 10 pick in the 2011 draft has shown nothing on film to suggest the Jaguars aren't creating a smokescreen leading up to the draft.
The new regime can't afford to make the same mistake the Buffalo Bills did in committing to Ryan Fitzpatrick while passing on potential long-term solutions in last year's draft. Passing on a quarterback who goes on to elite status has the same effect as swinging-and-missing on a bust.
Jacksonville's front office has done its due diligence on the draft's top quarterback prospects, meeting with West Virginia's Geno Smith, USC's Matt Barkley, Florida State's EJ Manuel, N.C. State's Mike Glennon and Syracuse's Ryan Nassib.
If Caldwell has reached the same conclusion as NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock, then there's no quarterback worthy of the No. 2 overall pick -- especially for a team rebuilding one of the weakest rosters in the NFL.
Where it makes sense for Caldwell to pull the trigger is at the top of the second round. One undisclosed general manager predicted to ESPN's Adam Schefter that the draft's top quarterbacks are going to "fall like logs" now that the Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills have acquired capable veterans within the past week.
When those prospects fall out of the back end of the first round, Caldwell will be waiting to snatch up his favorite with the first pick on the draft's second day.