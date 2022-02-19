Draft prospects will be restricted to secure venues at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine informed draft prospects Saturday in a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that players attending the 2022 combine will be "restricted to secure Combine venues during their entire time in Indianapolis for their protection."

Prospects who violate this policy "will be disqualified from further participation and sent home," the memo reads.

Players are allowed to invite one medical support person (e.g. a trainer) to assist them during the combine. If approved, this individual will be allowed access to a specified location inside the secure combine venue to meet with the prospect when his schedule allows, per the memo. To be allowed access to the secure combine venue, the individual must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and boosted, if eligible. Individuals with access to players must also be symptom-free and wear a proper face covering when players are present.

The protocols are among the changes the league is making to the combine this year to "improve the overall player experience and protect the players from a health and safety standpoint," per the memo.

Among the changes are "fewer days on site, reduced testing schedule, new communication platform, scheduled medical examination, customized meal options/timing, single room accommodations and secure environment to reduce distractions and help limit potential COVID exposure."

Face coverings are recommended, but not required, for all attendees and players, and testing is available for any attendee or players who reports symptoms.